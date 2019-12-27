Santa paid a visit to Teddy Bear Day Care | THE DAILY HERALD

Santa and his wife sharing gifts with children at Teddy Bear Day Care.

COLE BAY–It was an early Christmas surprise at Teddy Bear Day Care Centre on Monday morning when Santa Claus paid a visit to the school on Union Road.

Santa and his wife arrived by police escort to the day care in the early morning, handing out treats on the way, according to the day care representatives. He was greeted at the school by more than 50 parents and their children.

Once at the school, Santa handed out lots of toys to all children of the day care. Each child had his or her picture taken with Santa. “The smile on the children’s faces was priceless,” said Ali Cetin of Teddy Bear Day Care.

A kiddie pool was filled with small toys and children were allowed to pick any toy of their choice. Cetin said the pool was filled with colouring books, yo-yos, crayons, pencils and many more items. More than 200 gifts were presented to the children.

Parents and their children were also treated to lots of food, deserts and drinks.

Santa and his wife continued the holiday cheer by handing out gifts to children passing by the school on Union Road.

This is the school’s second year hosting such an event for the children. Last year, Santa arrived at the school by horse.

Santa and his wife giving gifts to children passing by in traffic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93554-santa-paid-a-visit-to-teddy-bear-day-care