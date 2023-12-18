Santa’s elves arrive on motorbikes. Hundreds of children get gift, spend day | THE DAILY HERALD

Hundreds of children received a free gift and enjoyed a day of laughter and fun at the seventh annual Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy International 1,000 Gifts Giveaway event on Sunday. In photo: Scores of children flock to Santa Claus after his grand arrival. Story on page .

CAY HILL–Hundreds of children received a free gift and enjoyed a day of laughter and fun at the seventh annual Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy International (DADA) 1,000 Gifts Giveaway event held at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School on Sunday.

at DADA’s 7th annual Christmas eventEach child attending the event received a free gift and had a chance to participate in a number of activities. Coordinators estimated that more than 1,200 persons passed through the gates. More than 1,000 gifts were prepared to give away to children in attendance.

One of the highlights was that children could take rides on one of the fire trucks. There was also face painting, a bouncy house and other fun activities for children. Raffles were also drawn where adults at the event had a chance to win one of several prizes.

The main attraction for the day was the arrival of Santa Claus on a motorbike with his elves following behind, also on bikes. Scores of excited children followed Santa, who gave out additional small gifts. The annual event catered to children ages 0 to 16 years of age.

The day wrapped up with a community concert under the stars attended by some 200 persons. Special guests included Benjamin Bell, the Circus School “Sunshine”, Grain D’Or, Dance and Arts Dimension School and Raheem Atkinson.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/santa-s-elves-arrive-on-motorbikes-hundreds-of-children-get-gift-spend-day