Sapphire Beach Club partners with WOW | THE DAILY HERALD

Sapphire Beach Club Resort

CUPECOY–Sapphire Beach Club Resort has partnered with WOW!, a multimedia initiative that highlights the beauty, vulnerability and resilience of the six Dutch Caribbean islands.

Sapphire Beach Club Resort said this collaboration aligns with its commitment to sustainability and its vision to become one of the most “dream destination” resorts in the Caribbean.

WOW! is a collaborative project by 360º Foundation of Innovation in Aruba and EMS Films/M&N Media Group in the Netherlands. EMS Films is internationally acclaimed for the award-winning film “The New Wilderness” (“De Nieuwe Wildernis”), which became a Dutch box office sensation in 2013 and earned multiple prestigious awards, including the Golden Calf. Through a series of films, documentaries, and interactive experiences, WOW! aims to capture the essence of the diverse natural landscapes across all Dutch Caribbean islands, raising awareness about the importance of preserving these delicate ecosystems.

According to a press release, the partnership between Sapphire Beach Club Resort and WOW! is a natural fit. As a resort deeply committed to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism, Sapphire is proud to support WOW! in its mission to showcase the beauty of St. Maarten and the other Dutch Caribbean islands, while raising global awareness about the environmental challenges they face.

“We are honoured to partner with WOW! in this environmental endeavour. With great enthusiasm, Sapphire Beach Club Resort is excited to showcase the beauty of St. Maarten and how the resort is one of the instruments for global environmental awareness,” said Sapphire Beach Club Resort Sales and Marketing Manager Mylene Cebuma. “We wish to welcome everyone to a true Caribbean getaway. Enjoy a stay and relax in the cosy, tropical and calm atmosphere of the resort.”

The WOW! team will be filming on the islands in the upcoming two years and the documentaries are expected to be shown on Dutch television at the end of 2025, beginning of 2026.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sapphire-beach-club-partners-with-wow