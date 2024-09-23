Sarah re-elected Parliament Chair, Roseburg Vice Chair, De Weever Second Vice Chair | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: the elected first vice chairperson, chairperson and second vice chairperson of Parliament.

PHILIPSBURG–Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams was, on Friday, re-elected as Chairperson of Parliament.

Immediate past Chairperson Wescot-Williams was re-elected during the first meeting of the new Parliament, shortly after the 15 elected MPs were sworn in by Acting Governor Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake.

This is Wescot-Williams’ seventh installation as an MP since St. Maarten obtained its new status as country within the Kingdom in 2010.

Also elected during Friday’s meeting of Parliament were First Vice Chairperson of Parliament, Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) MP Sjamira Roseburg and Second Vice Chairperson, Party for Progress (PFP) MP Ludmila de Weever.

