Sarah tells Brug motion against him is political, not about performance | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said the motion of no confidence against VSA Minister Richinel Brug was political rather than performance-based.

She said the coalition could no longer maintain the status quo. Addressing fellow MPs, Wescot-Williams dismissed attempts to provoke her during the meeting. She reflected on her own political experience, recalling that she too once faced a motion of no confidence while serving in government.

“I turned in my resignation with the word that I will be back and I was back again and again and again,” Wescot-Williams said.

Speaking directly to Brug, she said she and her party did not want to be placed in the current position, but argued that the situation within the coalition had become unworkable.

“The status quo with you unfortunately remaining in this position under these circumstances will not work,” she said.

Wescot-Williams noted that URSM, which holds two ministerial posts in the coalition, had withdrawn support for the minister it originally put forward.

She stressed repeatedly that the motion had “absolutely nothing to do” with Brug personally and defended his intentions.

“Right now I know your intentions are pure,” she said, while adding, “I don't know how anyone can say that the Council of Ministers is working well.”

The DP MP said the coalition had to confront the political reality before it worsened.

“The motion is saying if we don't deal with the situation right now, we have seen what is happening. Can it get any better? Absolutely not,” she said.

In emotional remarks, Wescot-Williams said she had “never felt this bad about a meeting,” but could not support allowing the situation to continue.

She also expressed concern for civil servants within the Ministry of VSA, saying they should be able to feel comfortable within the ministry. Praising Brug’s resilience, she encouraged him to move forward despite the political setback.

“You will find your way and you will find your worth,” Wescot-Williams s

aid. “The odds are against you politically. It has nothing to do with your performance.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sarah-tells-brug-motion-against-him-is-political-not-about-performance