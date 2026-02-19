Sarah wants IPKO to deliver tangible results for citizens | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Sarah Wescot-Williams delivering her remarks at IPKO.

ARUBA–President of Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams on Wednesday urged the four parliaments of the Kingdom to ensure that the Inter-parliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) produces real, measurable results for citizens, calling for renewed reflection on its purpose and effectiveness.

Addressing colleagues from Aruba, Curaçao, St Maarten and the Netherlands in her capacity as President and delegation leader of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, and partly as a personal reflection, Wescot-Williams said that IPKO must continue to evolve as a meaningful and effective platform for the four parliaments of the Kingdom.

Having experienced this inter-parliamentary consultation in its various forms, from the Contact Plan and POK to today’s IPKO, and having served both before and after 10-10-10 as Minister and Parliamentarian, she underscored the importance of periodically reassessing whether the parliaments of the Kingdom are fully exercising their constitutional role.

While acknowledging that IPKO has proven to be a valuable forum for dialogue and cooperation, Wescot-Williams encouraged colleagues to look beyond the biannual meetings and ask a fundamental question: what tangible impact are the four parliaments making for the people they represent?

The themes discussed during this IPKO, including geopolitical developments, regional security, financial relations, cybersecurity, population ageing, and climate adaptation, highlight the growing importance of strong parliamentary engagement across the Kingdom, particularly in a rapidly shifting international environment.

She also referenced the establishment of the Expert Committee on the Democratic Deficit, agreed upon in June 2024, as an important and constructive step. However, she stressed that reflection and analyses must ultimately lead to action where necessary.

According to participants, the response from colleagues across the four delegations was constructive and well received, with broad recognition of the need to safeguard democratic legitimacy and strengthen parliamentary cooperation within the Kingdom.

Wescot-Williams said IPKO remains an indispensable platform for dialogue among the highest political institutions of the four countries. Her call was not to question its existence, but to ensure its continued relevance and effectiveness.

As one of the few parliamentarians in the Kingdom with experience spanning the pre- and post-10-10-10 constitutional eras, Wescot-Williams’ intervention carried particular institutional weight. Her appeal for reflection and renewed parliamentary resolve resonated across delegations, reinforcing the importance of sustained, principled leadership in shaping the future of Kingdom relations.

“The people of St Maarten and of the entire Kingdom deserve a parliamentary partnership that does not simply meet, but delivers,” the MP said.

