Saturday’s vaccination pop-up cancelled | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located in the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–The COVID-19 vaccination pop-up planned for Saturday, July 24 has been cancelled, says the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) calls on the community to maintain COVID-19 public health preventive measures such as correctly wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and frequently sanitising your hands.

“This appeal is being made due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now circulating in various countries around the world,” said CPS.

“This variant is more contagious spreading quickly than any other COVID-19 variant. Your compliance with the prescribed measures can protect your family, friends, and colleagues, leading to less anxiety, and collectively contributing to a healthier and safer St. Maarten during this pandemic. Wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saturday-s-vaccination-pop-up-cancelled