SAUR states water production capacity is back up to 100% | THE DAILY HERALD

SAUR offices in Galisbay where negotiations have been ongoing between management and unions. (Robert Luckock photo)

~Strike not​ yet resolved~​

MARIGOT—In a communiqué released early Tuesday, water distributor/producer SAUR stated that negotiations between General Management and the union delegation unfortunately had failed to reach a favourable outcome but will resume today. At the same time, the two production lines that had been shut down since Friday, May 3, were brought back on line, bringing production to 100% of capacity.

“Reservoirs are now being refilled, with priority given to the Mont Des Accords reservoir, which supplies the hospital, senior citizens home and the dialysis centre AUDRA. As two leaks have been detected in this sector, the drinking water supply has been interrupted on Rue des Surettes, Spring Concordia, and Rue Queen Parrot Fish, Sandy Ground.

“Barring any unforeseen events, the Morne Valois reservoir will be refilled this morning, with a hoped-for return to normal supply for this downgraded mode of operation, which relies on a very limited number of non-striking human resources. The SAUR group is fully mobilised to find solutions as soon as possible.”

