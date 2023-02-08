SCDF and Motorworld to raffle a Changan CS35 Plus this Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: President of SCDF Edwardo Radjouki, Managing Director of Motorworld Tariq Amjad and Brand and Logistics Manager at Motorworld Dylan Smith.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) through its long-standing corporate partnership with Motorworld, will raffle a brand-new 2023 Changan CS35 Plus for the Carnival season.

The last time SCDF raffled a vehicle for Carnival was for its 50th anniversary celebration in 2019, SCDF said in a press release on Wednesday.

With Carnival 2023 being the first “normal” Carnival since 2019, the foundation thought it was a good time to afford the public the opportunity to drive away with this beautiful vehicle.

President of SCDF Edwardo Radjouki said the raffle is a fundraising effort for the foundation and adds extra excitement to the Carnival period. “The vehicle will be everywhere in the lead-up to Carnival and will be displayed in Carnival Village once Carnival opens. We are very grateful to Motorworld who continues to be a dependable partner in Carnival,” Radjouki said.

Raffle tickets are just US $10 and the draw date is set for May 28.

Motorworld will also be the main outlet for raffle tickets, along with Van Dorp, SCDF’s new office in Philipsburg and from SCDF board members. As was the case in 2019, Motorworld is fully on board with the raffle and will assist with the marketing efforts of the raffle and the vehicle to benefit the SCDF’s fundraising efforts, said SCDF.

“Motorworld is extremely proud to be able to offer the CS35 Plus to the island, as well as the other cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles from Changan Auto,” Motorworld Managing Director, Tariq Amjad said.

The CS35 Plus is a beautiful SUV, built based on the latest platforms and technologies. The interior is a blend of smart technology and spacious comfort, with features and amenities on even the entry level model that will blow you away. This includes LED headlights, taillights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), leather seats, rear view camera, push button engine start, twin 10” displays, and a power sunroof to name a few. The CS35 Plus also comes with five years bumper-to-bumper warranty.

“There has been strong demand for luxurious vehicles at attractive price points, and Changan Auto is our answer to that request. The CS35 Plus is an incredibly impressive vehicle and we’re excited to launch it together with SCDF. For only $10 per ticket, you can go home with this amazing SUV. Make sure to visit us at Motorworld where it is on display so that you can see all that it has to offer”, said Amjad.

Motorworld encourages everyone to come and experience this model at the showroom in Cole Bay and to support SCDF by purchasing a raffle ticket. All proceeds go directly back into the foundation to better equip SCDF in providing the community with a wonderful and fun Carnival season.

