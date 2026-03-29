SCDF bringing Jay Mills home for Carnival, special Youth Extravaganza performance | THE DAILY HERALD

Jay Mills.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) is bringing Jay Mills home.

The SCDF said it has arranged for dancer and choreographer Jay Mills to be at home for Carnival 2026, where he will not only get a few days to enjoy Carnival and home in general, but he is also set to make a special appearance at Youth Extravaganza 2026. Mills, who now lives in the United States, was recently featured in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Before building his career in the United States and appearing on stage and in videos with many of the world’s top artistes, Mills was already well known on St. Maarten, where he grew up and performed in events such as the Teen Times Talent Showdown. He was also a familiar presence in Art Saves Lives by Nicole de Weever and at INDISU Dance Theater.

“For the 55th anniversary of Carnival, we believe Jay will be an inspiring presence for young performers on the island, especially at Youth Extravaganza, where he also performed in the past,” said Mike Granger of SCDF. “We are also confident that his visit home will have a wider impact, as he reconnects with local artistes and the community. We saw other countries publicly honour dancers and performers who carried their flags at the Super Bowl. We are proud of Jay, and we believe bringing him home for Carnival is a meaningful way to show our appreciation. We are excited to welcome him back and to see him on stage again.”

Youth Extravaganza 2026 is being organised by Teen Times. Mills’ foundation as a performer was shaped on St. Maarten long before the international spotlight found him. His formal training began at INDISU Dance Theatre, but his development was also shaped by the island’s close-knit creative community and the many opportunities he had to perform, from school stages to Youth Extravaganza and other local events.

Programmes such as INDISU helped him expand both his technique and artistic range, while the realities of growing up on a small island pushed him to go beyond what was readily available. That experience, he has said, taught him humility, discipline, and determination.

For young creatives who may feel unsupported, Mills offers a message rooted in both encouragement and honesty. He says hard work, discipline, and consistency do not go unnoticed, but he also makes clear that the journey requires sacrifice, patience, and perseverance. His message is that, in time, dedication opens doors that once seemed out of reach.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scdf-bringing-jay-mills-home-for-carnival-special-youth-extravaganza-performance