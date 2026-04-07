SCDF honours carnival stalwarts for years of dedication and service | THE DAILY HERALD

Family members of Ms. Mary Bryson accepting her award.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Saturday, April 4, honoured five Carnival stakeholders for their dedication and service to Carnival over the years.

Recognised during the special ceremony were DJ Mixmaster Pauly, Earl “Churchie” York of Sound 2000, promoter Francois “Cuchi” Hunt, Carnival stalwart Louis “Porkchop” Richardson, and long-time booth holder Mary Bryson of the Meals on Wheels Foundation, who was recognised posthumously following her recent passing.

Earl Churchie York on stage being presented with his award.

The evening was hosted by former SCDF President Erno Labega and current SCDF Treasurer Michael Granger, who paid tribute to the honourees by sharing stories and reflecting on their history and contributions to Carnival. Rather than following a script, the ceremony took on a storytelling format, creating a warm and personal atmosphere.

Granger explained that the SCDF intentionally hosts its honouree ceremonies in this intimate manner, bringing together honourees, their families, and SCDF volunteers as a heartfelt way of saying thank you to individuals who have given so much to Carnival over the years.

DJ Mixmaster Pauly was recognised as the longest active-serving DJ in Carnival. SCDF noted that no one has played more events in Carnival Village than Mixmaster Pauly, dating from the days of the old Carnival Village to the present. He was also praised as the SCDF’s official Carnival DJ, known for his consistency, dependability, and long-standing presence.

Earl “Churchie” York was honoured as a hard-working St. Maarten entrepreneur who, through dedication and perseverance, built Sound 2000 into a major force not only on St. Maarten, but across the region. SCDF also highlighted that Sound 2000 is celebrating 30 years as a company this year and has served as a Carnival sound provider throughout that time.

Francois “Cuchi” Hunt was recognised for his many years of dedication as a promoter and credited for helping to make Carnival a place where many others felt welcomed and at home, particularly within the Dominican community through his long-standing Noche Latina efforts. He was also praised for his more recent commitment to promoting and supporting local music through his radio station, Radio St. Martin 101.5 FM.

Louis “Porkchop” Richardson, as recalled by Labega, was honoured for a range of contributions to Carnival, including aspects of his legacy that some people may not fully realise, such as his history as a skilled steelpan player and his broader role in Carnival over the years. Richardson was unable to attend due to illness, and the award was accepted on his behalf by his sister and other family members.

SCDF also paid special tribute to Mary Bryson, founder of the Meals on Wheels Foundation and long-time operator of Booths 8 and 9 in Carnival Village. Bryson was honoured for her care and commitment to seniors and otherwise abled persons, and for making sure they always had a place in Carnival. SCDF noted that she annually hosted seniors at her booth multiple times during the Carnival season and was also known for taking care of SCDF members, whether through a meal or simply a hug.

SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki said the foundation uses every opportunity it can to honour

the people who make Carnival possible, especially those whose work is often taken for granted because their contributions are expected year after year.

“These are people who, despite challenges, are front and centre every year working hard to make St. Maarten Carnival what it is today,” Radjouki said. “For that, the SCDF is forever grateful, and I hope the country remains forever thankful to these great Carnival stalwarts.”

The foundation said the ceremony was not only a celebration of individual achievement, but also a reminder that Carnival is sustained by the dedication, sacrifice, and love of many people behind the scenes whose contributions deserve to be recognised and remembered.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scdf-honours-carnival-stalwarts-for-years-of-dedication-and-service