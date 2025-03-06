SCDF inspects village booth rebuilding for Carnival 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Edwardo Radjouki inspecting booths in Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Edwardo Radjouki inspected the reconstruction of booths in Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village on Wednesday.

Roof work being done on some of the booths in Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

Radjouki said he recently received confirmation from the contractor and SOG, the foundation that manages government-owned buildings such as the Village, that the booths will be ready in time for Carnival 2025.

Every year, SCDF assumes control of the village from April 1 to around May 11. This is done to facilitate the Carnival season.

Radjouki said, based on the progress he observed, that everything appears on schedule.

Barring unforeseen setbacks, the village should be ready to host the upcoming Carnival festivities, he said. In addition to the reconstruction of 12 booths destroyed by Hurricane Irma, all booths in the village will be tiled and equipped with “other much-needed amenities”, SCDF said in a press release.

Carnival 2025 will run from April 21 to May 5.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scdf-inspects-village-booth-rebuilding-for-carnival-2025