SCDF reminds booths to pay before deadline | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The deadline for registered booth-holders to make full payment for their allotted booths is Monday, March 2, said St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) in a press release on Tuesday.

SCDF also reminded registered booth-holders that this deadline will not be extended. “If full payment is not made on/by that date, the allotted booth will go to someone else,” said SCDF.

SCDF closed its booth registration for Carnival 2020 in mid-2019. “Booth-holders had about six months to pay the booth fee,” said the foundation.

SCDF also said two meetings with registered booth-holders have been held already. The final meeting is scheduled to be held at Carl’s Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay on Monday, March 2, at 7:00pm.

“The waiting list to operate a booth in Carnival is long. Registered booth-holders had months to pay the fee and as we get close to Carnival we simply have to conclude this process and move on with the preparation of Carnival Village.

“It’s not just the foundation, but the health inspectorate, Fire Department and other contractors require a complete and final list to work with.

“So, we urge registered booth-holders to stick to the deadline to avoid unfortunate results,” said SCDF.

Payment can be made at SCDF’s office above Windward Islands Bank on A.Th. Illidge Road. The office is open Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 to 11:00am and 12:00 to 4:00pm, and on Saturdays from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scdf-reminds-booths-to-pay-before-deadline