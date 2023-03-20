SCDF, Republic Bank hosted kick-off party | THE DAILY HERALD

The Carnival kick-off block party in the Republic Bank parking lot drew a crowd of approximately 300 people.

~ Marks expanded relationship ~

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) kicked off the Carnival 2023 season on Friday in the Republic Bank parking lot in Philipsburg.

Republic Bank – and Scotiabank before it – has been the official banking partner of SCDF since 1993, a commitment of 30 years. It used the opportunity this year to expand on its role in Carnival.

From left: SCDF President Edward Radjouki (left) and Junior Carnival Queen Arienna Dupont present Republic Bank representatives Judith Bain and Whitfield Vlaun with a framed copy of the bank-sponsored Carnival schedule and official SCDF uniform shirt.

SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki explained in a press release on Sunday that the foundation not only enjoyed a close relationship with management, but many of the employees as well. He joked that the bank’s employees by now could organise Carnival themselves.

“This bank and its personnel have always been there for Carnival. This year more than ever they decided to really dust off their Carnival wings and fly some more,” he said. In this context he announced that Republic is the title sponsor of The King and Queen of the Band Competition and will increase its visibility and branding initiatives throughout out the festival.

As is customary, the bank has also sponsored the annual Carnival schedule of events and increased the amount available to the public. Republic also sponsored the SCDF uniform shirts once again this year. “Let’s just say the public will see and hear a lot more from Republic Bank this Carnival season and we are grateful to them for being a great corporate partner of St. Maarten Carnival,” Radjouki explained.

Radjouki and Junior Carnival Queen Arienna Dupont presented the Republic-sponsored Carnival schedule and SCDF’s official Carnival uniform shirt to bank representatives. Accepting on behalf of the bank were Judith Bain and Whitfield Vlaun. The rest of the evening featured entertainment by MixMaster Pauly and 2022 Band Clash Champions Skillful Band. The event drew about 300 people.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scdf-republic-bank-hosted-kick-off-party