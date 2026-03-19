SCDF urges TEATT Minister to be tough on supermarket price gouging | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) is voicing its full support for comments made by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten against price gouging in the wake of the conflict involving the United States and Iran, while warning that unfair price increases have particularly been the norm around Carnival time annually.

The price hikes are so blatant, the SCDF says, they not only feel wrong, but illegal. SCDF said the conflict in the Middle East must not be used as a convenient excuse for excessive markups at the local level.

“Even without an international conflict, supermarkets and other businesses have a pattern of raising prices in ways that are not just wrong, but increasingly feel abusive and impossible to justify,” SCDF said. “Every year around Carnival time, people see the same thing. Prices rise sharply, basic goods become more expensive, and ordinary people are left to absorb the cost. It is becoming a racket, and if stronger controls are not put in place from now, it will only get worse this year under the cover story of conflict in the Middle East.”

SCDF said the issue is especially important during the Carnival season, when thousands of people, including booth holders, vendors, organisers, performers, and patrons, depend on steady and reasonably priced access to basic goods. The Foundation noted that rising prices do not only hurt households, but also place added strain on the small businesses and operators who help make Carnival possible.

Additionally, when booth holders are forced to buy at these exorbitant prices, they are left with no choice but to increase prices in Carnival Village. "It's economics 101, booth holders have little choice when the market is being exploited and abused."

The Foundation explained that one of the reasons it decided to facilitate a mini-market in Carnival Village was not only to improve logistics and make it easier for booth holders to access needed supplies, but also to help address the recurring issue of price gouging during the season.

SCDF said the VilliMart was created to cater to the basic necessities that booths in Carnival Village typically require. These include the everyday items vendors and operators need to function efficiently during the busy Carnival period. According to the Foundation, the initiative was developed in direct response to the reality that regular supermarket prices during Carnival are often so inflated that they create unnecessary financial pressure on those operating in the Village.

“The VilliMart is there to meet practical needs in Carnival Village, but it is also a response to a larger problem,” SCDF said. “Booth holders should not have to battle excessive prices for basic supplies during one of the busiest periods of the year. We recognised that this has become part of the Carnival experience for far too many people, and that is one of the reasons we moved to facilitate this option.” Villimart prices will realistically reflect what's happening in the world, but it won't take advantage of people and overcharge them.

SCDF said it hopes the Ministry of TEATT has the manpower and resources necessary to carry out meaningful market controls in the weeks and months ahead. The Foundation urged the Ministry to monitor pricing behaviour closely, issue warnings where necessary, and impose fines when businesses are found to be taking unfair advantage of consumers.

“We support the Minister’s position and we encourage firm action,” SCDF said. “Consumers need to know that someone is watching. Businesses that are acting fairly have nothing to fear, but those engaging in price gouging should be put on notice now. Warnings should be issued where appropriate, and fines should follow if that is what it takes to protect the public.”

SCDF stressed that protecting consumers from unfair pricing is not only a matter of economics, but also one of public confidence and fairness. With Carnival approaching and families already managing rising expenses, the Foundation said the country cannot afford to allow unjustified markups to become normalised.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scdf-urges-teatt-minister-to-be-tough-on-supermarket-price-gouging