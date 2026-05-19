Scenery Hotel Saba commissions solar energy system in sustainability push | THE DAILY HERALD

The terracotta coloured solar panels blend with the hotel’s distinctive red-roof design.

THE BOTTOM–Scenery Hotel Saba has taken a further step toward sustainable operations with the commissioning of a new grid-tied solar energy system, aimed at reducing the property’s carbon footprint while maintaining its architectural character.

The installation was carried out by energy solutions provider Dynaf Group, which operates across several islands in the Caribbean Netherlands, including Saba.

The hotel, located in Windwardside, is owned by the Caribbean Netherlands Pension Fund (“Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland” PCN) and has positioned itself as part of the island’s wider move toward environmentally responsible tourism.

According to project details, the system comprises 170 high-efficiency 360Wp solar panels with a total installed capacity of 61.2 kWp, supported by a 70kW inverter. The panels were specially finished in a terracotta colour to blend with the hotel’s distinctive red-roof design.

Hotel management said the installation was designed to ensure energy efficiency without compromising the visual identity of the property, a key consideration in Saba’s protected built environment.

Dynaf Group general manager Werner van de Zilver said the project demonstrates that renewable energy can be integrated into existing architecture without altering aesthetic value.

“Sustainability does not have to come at the expense of aesthetics,” he said. “On Saba, where visual character is so important, we ensured the solar panels blended seamlessly with the building’s design.”

The hotel said the initiative also supports its continued pursuit of the internationally recognised Green Key certification, which promotes environmentally responsible tourism practices.

Beyond solar energy, Scenery Hotel Saba has also been expanding broader sustainability measures, including energy efficiency improvements, water conservation efforts, waste reduction initiatives and community engagement in eco-tourism.

Dynaf Group, which provides power and energy systems across the region, said the project is intended to serve as a model for other properties on Saba considering renewable energy investments.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scenery-hotel-saba-commissions-solar-energy-system-in-sustainability-push