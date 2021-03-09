Scheduled traffic control on Samuel Charles Street | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba police station

SABA–A scheduled traffic control took place on Samuel A. Charles Street in The Bottom in Saba in the early afternoon hours of Sunday, March 7.

In total, drivers of seven vehicles were checked for their driver’s licences, insurance documents, vehicle number plates and motor vehicle tax. All drivers had their documents in order, the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN said in a brief statement on Monday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scheduled-traffic-control-on-samuel-charles-street