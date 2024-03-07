Schedules perused before issuing permit for concert during Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Wednesday briefly commented on the issuing of a permit for the hosting of concert activities during the peak of the Carnival season, but said that anything further would have to be divulged by the minister of justice.

She commented on the matter when asked about the concerns expressed about the permits being granted and about the ability of the police to guarantee safety during the events. “As it relates to the permits for events and security at such events that is an advice that is done within the Ministry of Justice via the Police Department and I believe that the considerations were taken and anything further would have to be divulged by the minister of justice,” Jacobs said.

“I know that we did have discussions about it and the schedules were perused prior to giving the permits and I will then leave any further elucidations to the minister of justice in this regard, who consulted with the Police Department.”

Jacobs said when events are scheduled, event holders have to ensure the security of that event. “The Police does support that events at the Carnival Village and, of course, have to be on standby for any eventualities as well within the community on a normal basis and I would have to assume that that was taken into consideration based on advice received from the Police as well.”

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) said recently that it was informed by caretaker Minister of Justice Anna Richardson that a permit has been granted to a third party for hosting concert activities during the peak of the Carnival season.

SCDF said this decision marks a historic first in the 53-year history of Carnival, as the government allows conflicting events to take place during St. Maarten’s premier annual calendar event, prompting SCDF to denounce the move as “the ultimate betrayal.” SCDF said the foundation received confirmation from the Police Department that permits had been issued for hosting events outside of Carnival Village on the weekend of April 26-28, which coincides with Carnival’s biggest weekend. This weekend is set to feature three international shows and Jouvert Morning Jump-Up. “The police, who have to now secure that event as well, could not indicate how they would accomplish that task,” SCDF had shared in a press release.

Edwardo Radjouki, the president of the SCDF, had declared that it should be obvious to all that the government is deliberately sabotaging the SCDF and Carnival. Radjouki asserted that the government’s actions, starting from a failed attempt to put Carnival up for bid two years ago and ending with this most recent, unprecedented action.

“It is a slap in the face of 53 years of tradition, hard-work, volunteerism, cooperation and culture in favour of private individuals whose only goal is to profit monetarily from Carnival. The outgoing government has been on a mission to destroy the SCDF with an agenda that is so obvious a blind person can see through it, it is the ultimate betrayal,” Radjouki said.

