School Bus Owners Association may initiate  a go-slow amid contract disputes Samuel | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten School Bus Owners Association said that they will initiate a go-slow action over disputes with their contracts with the Minister of Education.

The legal representative of the association, Cor Merx, stated on Friday that the association has been in contact with the Minister of Education for several months regarding the contract for the coming years.



He said the minister wants many changes made, which the association agrees with, but is not willing to pay the price for school bus drivers to deliver and pick up children safely from school.

Recently, the minister informed the association that they have to sign or leave and that he will bring the contract in bidding. The association requested a meeting with the minister to discuss their concerns, but the minister refused to change his point of view.

As a result, the association held a meeting with all school bus drivers on Pond fill Road across from Blue Point at 12:00pm on Friday. In this meeting, members of the association decided upon a “slow-motion” in delivering and picking up children from school. “They do not want to harass parents for something the minister should take care of.” This means that school buses may not be on time as long as the minister refuses to change his point of view.

“It is not excluded that the next stage will be a total strike; the members do not want that but will have no other choice,” said Merx.

Just before school closed on Friday afternoon, Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel issued an urgent letter to all subsidised school boards. The minister stated that a go slow was to take place on Friday, leaving limited transportation available for school children.

According to the letter, the ministry sought to ensure minimal disruption in services and given a short notification of the planned action, parents and guardians’ support in ensuring a safe commute home for their children is most appreciated.

Schools were requested to alert Martha Thewet of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (TEATT) if there are students at their school that need school bus transportation.