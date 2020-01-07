School canteen service resumes at all schools | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) informs parents of the resumption of the school canteen service, from Monday, January 6, in all affiliated public and private schools. Meal prices and payment methods have also changed as of January 1.

The canteen ticket system is abolished for first grade pupils as of January 1. Parents who have used up their canteen tickets are invited to pay the school canteen fees for January, in accordance with the new rates, at the CTOS school canteen registration service (Evelyna Halley building, Rue de Hollande in Marigot). An invoice will be given to them and the children will then be registered on the school catering list.

Parents who still have canteen tickets purchased in 2019 will be able to finish using them in January (16 tickets are needed for the month of January). Parents who have canteen tickets after January are invited to contact the school canteen registration service of CTOS with a copy of their identity document and their bank details to receive a refund by bank transfer.

Parents who do not have enough tickets for the month of January are invited to contact the CTOS school catering registration service as soon as possible in order to obtain a refund and to pay the school catering cost for January.

The ticket system is only kept for students of the second degree (Collèges and Lycées) whose timetables require this operation to be maintained. CTOS specifies that all children who wish to do so will be welcome for lunch from Monday, January 6. CTOS would like to thank the parents for contacting the enrolment service and is at their disposal for any further questions.

