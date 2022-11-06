School closed on Monday due to inclement weather | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel has announced the closure of all schools on Monday, November 6 due to inclement weather.

In in a letter forwarded to all subsidised school boards, private school boards and the Division Public Education Samuel stated that this decision was taken after the government consulted with the Meteorological Office of St. Maarten.

“Given the current developments regarding impending inclement weather and the saturation experienced on Saturday, November 5 and 6, we remain under Flood Watch through Monday evening,” the letter stated.

According to letter, the situation will be monitored and if an extension of the closure is deemed necessary all school boards and the Division Public Education will be informed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/school-closed-on-monday-due-to-inclement-weather