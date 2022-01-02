School continues with in-class instruction on Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

~Schools boards advised to maintain safety protocols~

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel says schools will resume on Monday, January 3 with face-to-face instruction.

This was stated by the minister in a letter to all parents and guardians regarding advice on the continuation of education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

School boards have been advised by the ministry to maintain existing measures when school resumes on Monday to mitigate transmission and ensure education continuity.

In the letter the minister said that CPS has registered a sharp increase in incidence of COVID-19 cases during the past week. “There have been almost 300 cases reported to CPS between the period of December 27 to December 29,” said Samuel.

The Omicron variant has been detected on island and is likely driving the rapid transmission observed over the last 10 days. It is to be noted however, that while more transmissible, Omicron appears to be milder than Delta, the letter stated.

“With this in mind, and given the low morbidity typically associated with childhood SARS-CoV-2 infections, CPS advises that parents, teachers and management should not be fearful of low-level transmission across schools in 2022,” said Samuel.

Taking the available information into account, the school boards have been advised to maintain existing measures when school resumes to mitigate transmission and ensure education continuity. Students are required to adhere to established protocols related to social distancing, sanitation and mask usage when they return.

“The health of all students remains very important. Equally so is the importance of maintaining education continuity,” said Samuel.

“Experiences have taught that face to face instruction is most effective for our children. Taking this into account, Parents are requested to be very vigilant. Be sure to remind your child regarding the measures described above. In addition, you are reminded to keep your children at home if they are not well and to make contact with CPS if your child is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“Your support is vital to maintaining a safe educational environment for all and I thank you for your continued support,” Samuel concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/school-continues-with-in-class-instruction-on-monday