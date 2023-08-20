Schools closed on Monday due to inclement weather | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Rodolphe Samuel has announced the closure of schools on Monday, August 21, due to inclement weather and a flood advisory.

This was shared in a letter addressed to all subsidised school boards, private school boards and the Division of Public Education.

The minister stated that after consultation with the Meteorological Office of St. Maarten, the decision was made to close all schools due to the current inclement weather and saturation experienced, particularly with the flooding of roads on Sunday.

The weather is expected to continue through Sunday evening and possibly Monday morning. The situation will be monitored and if an extension is deemed necessary, relevant parties will be informed accordingly.

The minister urged all school staff, students, parents and guardians to be notified of the school closure as soon as possible

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/schools-closed-on-monday-due-to-inclement-weather