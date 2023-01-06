Schools receive funds for free breakfast programme | THE DAILY HERALD

A healthy morning meal at Saba Comprehensive School includes lots of fruit.

SABA–School children in Saba are receiving a daily healthy, free school meal, funded by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment SZW, to help families with the increased cost of living.

In October 2022, Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten informed the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament that she wanted to give an impulse to the provision of free school meals in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Minister Schouten noted that this impulse, in anticipation of measures that would take effect as per January 1, 2023, to improve people’s purchasing power, was desirable in these “exceptional times” when more and more families with children were struggling to make ends meet.

The public entity Saba already plays an active part in public and private initiatives to provide healthy meals.

Minister Schouten granted Saba a special payment to provide free school meals. Sacred Heart School (SHS) and Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) were informed of the minister’s decision and asked to submit a formal request for assistance with the free breakfast programme.

The Executive Council recently approved a proposal to make a payment to the two schools towards their breakfast programmes.

The school meals especially have a positive impact on children who do not have a proper breakfast before going to school.

The schools were asked to cooperate with Saba’s Public Health Department to ensure that the breakfast meals are healthy and nutritious.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/schools-receive-funds-for-free-breakfast-programme