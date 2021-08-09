Schools reopen for new academic year | THE DAILY HERALD

Parents and pupils at Sister Magda Primary School disinfecting their hands.

~ COVID-19 safety measures strictly enforced ~

PHILIPSBURG–Schools reopened on Monday, August 9, for the first day of school year 2021/2022.

Starting a new school year is always full of emotions. Both parents and most children were happy to be back at school. Pupils/students were welcomed back by teachers excited to see them

Primary schools have opened in full, but most secondary schools are using a phased approach for returning students.

The first day back to school does not come without its challenges. The usual bumper-to-bumper traffic and the little ones’ cries on their first day in a new classroom setting were the norm.

At all schools’ COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly enforced on entry. As parents and pupils/students made their way to school grounds school staff met them at entrances ensuring that these safety protocols were followed. Many schools featured a disinfection or hand-washing station and thermal screening prior to entering.

In many primary schools, parents of older pupils were barred from entering the school grounds and were left saying their goodbyes and good wishes at the gate. Gone are the days when parents would walk with their children to the classroom and hold that formal introduction to their new teachers. This gesture was only allowed those with younger children of the group one classes.

The Daily Herald spoke with staff at Hillside Christian Schools Asha Stevens Campus. School representatives said that most returning pupils were ecstatic about the new school year. Newly introduced this year were brand new uniforms for teachers and other staff.

Schools reps said the school was following more or less the same COVID-19 protocols enforced last year, as the previously-set protocols worked well for staff, pupils and parents. Another reason given was to prevent any confusion for parents having to face newly implemented protocols.

The school said it hoped for another successful school year with the continued support and partnership of parents to ensure that all pupils receive and achieve their very best for this school year.

Foundation for Catholic Education SKOS said that all students of the various Catholic schools also exhibited their joy to be back in school.

SKOS ensured that the COVID-19 measures implemented under “Approach Four” of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Education Continuity Plan were reinforced for the opening of this school year.

The SKOS board said that parents and teachers were all pleased for this year’s opening, but remain concerned regarding the ongoing rise seen in COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten.

Not all students returned to school on Monday, as several high schools opted for a staggered re-opening, opting for one or two forms present each day.

The Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (PSVE) section of St. Maarten Academy announced that it would host its orientation virtually.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/schools-reopen-for-new-academic-year