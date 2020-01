Minister Ardwell Irion.

PHILIPSBURG–Caretaker Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) Ardwell Irion announced on Monday that all schools will be closed on Election Day, Thursday, January 9.

The Minister said that classes will resume as normal, on Friday, January 10.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93795-schools-to-close-on-election-day