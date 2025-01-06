Scooter accident in Defiance claims life of young woman | THE DAILY HERALD

Police faced a challenging situation as the scooters involved in the accident had been removed before authorities could assess the scene.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a tragic traffic accident that resulted in the death of a young woman early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:00am near the intersection of Hulda B. Richardson Road and Bimini Road in the Defiance area.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, police patrols and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. They found four individuals involved in a collision. Unfortunately, one female victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two other victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center for immediate treatment, while a fourth victim, a man, sustained only minor injuries and was later taken to the police station by traffic department personnel.

At the time of arrival, police faced a challenging situation as the scooters involved in the accident had been removed before authorities could assess the scene. Despite this, law enforcement officials succeeded in reconstructing the events that led to the fatal crash.

Findings suggest that the incident involved two scooters carrying the victims, both travelling toward Bishop Hill Road. It appears that one scooter attempted to overtake the other, while the second scooter was making a left turn, leading to the collision.

KPSM urges the public not to remove evidence or vehicles from the scene of an accident, as it complicates investigations and obstructs justice. The police are actively working to determine who removed the vehicles and whether this action constitutes a criminal offence.

KPSM expresses its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. The police are calling on the community to remain vigilant and cooperative to ensure road safety for everyone.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the police at 1721-542-2222 or anonymously through the police tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-accident-in-defiance-claims-life-of-young-woman