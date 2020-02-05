Scooter accident results in arrest for drug possession | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–A man L.S. was arrested for possession of marijuana after he got into a traffic accident near Osborne Kruythoff Roundabout on Welfare Road in Cole Bay on Monday afternoon.

According to police, S. was driving a scooter and collided with another vehicle on Welfare Road. Police described the incident as “minor” and confirmed there were no major injuries as a result of the accident.

Both S. and the driver of the other vehicle were still at the scene when police officers arrived.

“The patrol conducted an on-scene investigation into the cause of the accident, during which time the officers were met by a strong smell of marijuana when they questioned the scooter driver. The fragrance gave them probable cause to search him and his possessions,” said police in a press release on Tuesday.

Officers discovered a small quantity of marijuana during the search, which led them to arrest S. He was taken to the Philipsburg police station, where he was given a “hefty fine according to the transaction list,” said police. The marijuana was also confiscated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-accident-results-in-arrest-for-drug-possession