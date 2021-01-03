Scooter hits railing near lookout point | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–A scooter driver was injured when he collided with the guardrail at the side of A.J.C. Brouwer Road near the old Harold Jack lookout point around 2:00am Sunday.

The accident was unilateral, and it seems that the scooter driver somehow lost control and hit the guardrail.

Police and Ambulance Department personnel arrived at the scene shortly afterward, and found the driver suffering from neck injuries. Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) treated the man at the scene and later transported him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further care.

Police also found a gun on the ground near the damaged scooter, and recovered ammunition from the man’s clothing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-hits-railing-near-lookout-point