Scooter passenger dies after collision with car | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–An individual has died from injuries sustained in one of two accidents involving two-wheeled vehicles, the Gendarmerie confirmed on Wednesday.

On Monday, July 27, a scooter with two riders on board collided with a car coming in the opposite direction on the RN7 in Orient Bay after the scooter veered into the wrong lane. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet. The pillion passenger was evacuated to Guadeloupe but succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The scooter driver suffered a broken leg. There were no injuries to the car occupants.

In the second accident on Tuesday, July 28, a scooter rider suffered a leg fracture after he lost control of his machine on Rue de Hollande, and slid several metres along the road before hitting a pedestrian.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-passenger-dies-after-collision-with-car