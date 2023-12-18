Scooter rider attempts to overtake vehicles, crashes and breaks his leg | THE DAILY HERALD

The scooter rider overtook several vehicles while going uphill, and lost control.

PHILIPSBURG–At approximately 10:45am on Sunday, the Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple calls reporting a traffic accident on the uphill part of A.Th. Illidge Road, in the direction of Dutch Quarter.

In response, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident involved a white Hyundai i-20 travelling from the Middle Region area towards Madame Estate. Concurrently, a scooter, attempting to overtake several vehicles in a curve from the opposite direction, lost control and collided with the front of the i-20.

The scooter rider suffered injuries, including a broken right leg and bruises to his body. On-site assistance was provided by ambulance personnel, and the injured individual was subsequently transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention.

KPSM urgently reminds all drivers and riders to adhere strictly to traffic ordinances, particularly during this busy holiday season. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road, emphasising the critical importance of responsible driving behaviour.

In light of this occurrence, KPSM appeals to all road users to exercise caution, patience and vigilance, thereby contributing to the overall safety of our community during this festive season.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-rider-attempts-to-overtake-vehicles-crashes-and-breaks-his-leg