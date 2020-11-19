Scooter rider badly injured in collision | THE DAILY HERALD

Paramedics treating the injured scooter rider on Tuesday night.

MULLET BAY–A man C.M. was severely injured after losing control of his scooter and striking the rocks along Rhine Road around 8:00pm Tuesday.

According to police, M. was traveling on Rhine Road toward Cupecoy when he suddenly lost control and collided with the large stones on the roadside. He suffered severe lacerations to his face.

Persons who found the injured M. at the scene moved him from where he landed to a safe spot off the road. They also removed his helmet.

Paramedics treated M. at the scene and rushed him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care.

Despite good intentions, moving accident victims without medical training can exacerbate their injuries and cause more physical damage. Because of this, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM in a press release on Thursday urged persons at the scene of accidents to not move victims from their original positions.

Police also cautioned motorcycle and scooter riders against reckless driving.

“We will continue to work towards keeping St. Maarten’s roads safe, but it is a job that cannot be done without the help of the c­ommunity. In many cases, easy safety measures can be taken to prevent unnecessary accidents,” said police.

