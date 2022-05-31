Scooter rider dies after high speed collision with minibus | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Another death on the roads was recorded on the French side on Monday afternoon in Grand Case.

According to the Gendarmerie a minibus travelling on the RN7 wanted to take advantage of a lane widening section to turn around but did not notice a TMAX scooter in his rear-view mirror arriving at very high speed (according to witness testimony). The TMAX slammed into the back of the minibus and the into an oncoming car.

The rider of the TMAX was not wearing any kind of protective gear and died a few minutes later.

