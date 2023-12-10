Scooter rider handed 2 years prison for injuring Gendarme | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The scooter rider who deliberately drove through a diversion set up for a control of bars in Sandy Ground on Tuesday evening December 5 and seriously injured a Gendarme, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday. He was immediately transferred to the Basse Terre prison in Guadeloupe.

The Gendarme (33), married and a father of a young child was seriously injured in the lower limbs and was immediately transferred to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital for emergency surgery.

Prosecutor Xavier Sicot indicated although his injuries were very serious, his life was not in danger.

Préfet Vincent Berton strongly condemned the “irresponsible, and potentially deadly act.” The scooter rider gave himself up to the Gendarmerie the next morning and was placed in custody.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-rider-handed-2-years-prison-for-injuring-gendarme