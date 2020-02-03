Scooter rider injured in Grand Case accident | THE DAILY HERALD

Accident scene on the Grand Case RN7 by-pass around midday on Monday. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT—A scooter rider suffered a broken leg as a result of an accident with a car on the RN7 by-pass near Grand Case at around midday on Monday.

According to Commandant Stéphan Basso, a gold Toyota RAV4 travelling in the direction of Hope Estate suddenly decided to do a U turn to drive back to Grand Case without checking properly to see if the road was clear in both directions.

A scooter rider on an N-Max scooter travelling behind the car in the direction of Hope Estate collided with the side of the car as it was turning around.

Gendarmes and the Fire Brigade (pompiers) were on the scene. Traffic was held up for about an hour or so before the road was cleared. Basso added the car driver and two passengers were not injured. There was some damage to the car and a broken windscreen. The accident is under investigation.

