Scooter rider knocks down, injures elderly pedestrian, then drives off | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene after the accident.





SUCKER GARDEN–A motor scooter rider knocked down an elderly male pedestrian on Sucker Garden Road around 2:30pm Sunday and then sped off, police have reported.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM said its Central Dispatch had received a call about the accident just after 2:30pm. Preliminary reports indicate that a rider on a black scooter struck and seriously injured an elderly male pedestrian crossing the road. The victim most likely suffered a broken leg and injuries to his face, police said.

After the accident, the scooter rider fled the scene, leaving the victim on the ground. Ambulance personnel arrived at the location and assisted the victim. KPSM Traffic Department officers were on the scene to investigate the incident and are requesting help from witnesses who may have seen the rider involved in the incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-rider-knocks-down-injures-elderly-pedestrian-then-drives-off