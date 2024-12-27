Scooter rider succumbs to injuries   following collision near Belvedere | THE DAILY HERALD

The scooter rider collided with the grey vehicle, which sustained extensive damage during the impact.

PHILIPSBURG—The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Belvedere late Friday morning. The incident took place around 11:15am near the entrance to Belvedere.

According to preliminary reports, a car making a left turn into Belvedere collided with a scooter traveling in the direction of French Quarter. The scooter rider reportedly slammed into the side of the vehicle.