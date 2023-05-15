Scooter rider who fled after colliding with car, later caught | THE DAILY HERALD

The police vehicle with the scooter, helmet and other items on the road.





COLE BAY–A scooter rider who collided with a vehicle and then fled the scene was later captured at a police roadblock after a brief chase.

Police said in a press statement that the collision which occurred on Welfare Road in Cole Bay on Thursday, May 11, around 2:00am, involved a Kymco scooter and a green car. Following the accident, the scooter rider swiftly fled the scene, heading towards Union Road at a high speed, police said.

Upon witnessing the incident, nearby police officers immediately initiated an attempt to apprehend the fleeing scooter rider. Despite their efforts, the individual persistently evaded the pursuing officers and continued towards Union Road, posing a potential risk to other road users. “Recognising the imminent danger posed by the motorcyclist, the patrol made a decision to block the path of the reckless rider using a police car. In an attempt to evade capture, the driver collided with the side of the police car, resulting in him falling to the ground,” it was stated in the police press release.

“Subsequently, the motorcyclist was promptly apprehended by the police and transported to the Phillipsburg police station, where he is currently being held pending further investigation.”

KPSM’s Traffic Department is investigating this incident.

