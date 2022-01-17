Scooter splits in two, rider fractures jaw | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–Police are investigating another traffic accident on the A.J.C. Brouwers road.

A scooter rider coming from direction Cole Bay lost control and fell. The scooter slammed into a car coming from the opposite direction around 3:40pm on Monday, January 17.

The rider fell off before his bike hit the car, but his T-max scooter split in two due to the impact. The car passengers suffered no injuries.

Fortunately, the rider was wearing a helmet, said police spokesman Joe Josepha. The rider suffered some minor injuries to his face and fractured his jaw. His wounds were not life-threatening and the rider was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigation into the accident is ongoing.

