SABA–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported that a black Yamaha scooter was stolen in Saba between 11:35pm Saturday, March 13, and early Sunday, March 14.

The police said Monday that unknown persons had stolen the scooter, which had been parked outside at a bar at Under the Hill. The case is under investigation.

