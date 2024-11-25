Scooter strikes pedestrian on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, 3 hurt | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident involving a scooter.

PHILIPSBURG–A scooter accident on Saturday evening near Island Finance on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road in Philipsburg resulted in injuries to three individuals, triggering a swift response from emergency services.

At approximately 6:15pm, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple reports of the collision. Ambulance personnel and police patrol units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a scooter, travelling from the Prins Bernhard Bridge stop lights toward Philipsburg, collided with an elderly pedestrian crossing the road. The impact left the pedestrian, the scooter rider and his female passenger injured.

Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. All three victims were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical evaluation and treatment.

The Traffic Department of KPSM is actively investigating the circumstances of the accident. Updates will be shared as more details emerge.

Authorities continue to emphasise the importance of vigilance and caution among road users, particularly in high-traffic areas, to help reduce the risk of accidents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooter-strikes-pedestrian-on-w-j-a-nisbeth-road-3-hurt