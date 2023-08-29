Scooter’s attempt to overtake fails, collision with injuries to both parties | THE DAILY HERALD

The Kymo scooter is considered total loss.





PHILIPSBURG–A scooter rider had to be hospitalised after colliding with a car on L.B. Scott Road on Monday evening. The scooter tried to overtake a dark blue Hyundai I-10 while this car made a left turn towards the gas station, unintentionally blocking the scooter in its path.

The accident occurred around 8:30pm near the Churchill Roundabout. The impact resulted in both the scooter rider and the driver of the Hyundai sustaining injuries to their bodies, police reported. “The immediate response from ambulance allowed for swift medical attention to be administered on the scene. The injured scooter rider was administrated first aid and was subsequently transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)for further treatment and evaluation.”

The driver of the Hyundai I-10 also received medical care from ambulance personnel; he was not taken to SMMC as the injuries were not grave.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, with the black Kymo scooter presumed total loss. Personnel of the traffic department of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM are investigating the accident.

KPSM emphasizes the importance of adhering to road safety regulations and exercising caution while operating vehicles on the island’s roadways. “This incident serves as a reminder of the potential consequences that can arise from sudden and unexpected maneuvers,” police concluded.

