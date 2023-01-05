Scooters left at police station to be crushed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force has taken a number of scooters in the past few years and had them impounded due to non-compliance with the technical requirements stipulated by law.

On several occasions, requests were issued in the media for the owners of these scooters to retrieve their vehicles while showing the necessary documentation.

However, with the exception of a few owners, not many collected their scooters with the consequence that these remaining scooters were forfeited. The government of St. Maarten has now decided that the forfeited scooters will be handed over to a company to be crushed, the police said in a press statement on Thursday.

Those owners who have the distinct impression that their scooters may still be in the possession of the police can come to the police station, make contact with the team leaders and provide them with the necessary documentation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scooters-left-at-police-station-to-be-crushed