Scouting Antiano marked 95 years | THE DAILY HERALD

Part of the celebration

WILLEMSTAD–Scouting Antiano celebrated its 95th anniversary last Saturday, marking nearly a century of Scouting in Curaçao. The festivities took place on the grounds of the “Skol di Fishi” Colin Valeriaan and brought together more than 500 Scouts from across the island.

Founded in 1930 as part of the international Scouting Movement established by Robert Baden-Powell, Scouting Antiano has spent generations shaping young people in the values of leadership, teamwork and community engagement.

During the celebration, participants were grouped according to their age categories – Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers. They took part in a full day of fun and engaging activities.

According to a release, highlights included bounce houses, face painting, a clown show, karaoke, a "Scout Happy Hour" and a wide range of games. The event was organised by the National Organising Committee (NOC), which oversees Scouting activities at the national level, and was carried out with great enthusiasm and dedication.

As the organisation looks ahead to its centennial in 2030, several more events and projects are planned, all guided by the belief that “with the strength of the Almighty”, the milestone of 100 years of Scouting in Curaçao will be proudly achieved

