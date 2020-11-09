SCS students score 100-per-cent passing rate | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba from the air

SABA–Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) students registered an exceptional performance at their 2020 examinations as they scored a 100-per-cent pass rate.

SCS is the only school for secondary and vocational education in Saba and offers the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and the Dutch MBO Level 2 vocational education.

There is one graduate in the vocational stream, who passed his exam for Technical Maintenance Assistant. He is the last student to have written the Dutch MBO Exam, as SCS phased out the MBO and implemented the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) to assess the students in the vocational areas of Maritime, Early Childhood, Hospitality and General Construction.

Graduation Day is set for November 28, when the students will receive their diplomas. It will be the first time that a student will graduate with a CAPE diploma. SCS implemented CAPE to provide post-secondary certification for students who wish to further their studies on-island.

Currently, the students enrolled in the CAPE programme will aim for the Associate’s degree. SCS is also trying to recruit students from St. Maarten and St. Eustatius to enrol in its CAPE or CVQ programmes.

“We welcome students from our neighbouring islands if they would like to enrol in one of our programmes,” SCS principal Anton Hermans stated. “Depending on the situation of the prospective students we will be able to support them with housing and/or supervision on their educational journey.”

The Caribbean Examinations Council CXC installed an independent review team, as numerous concerns were expressed throughout the region with respect to the examination procedures used. The team found CXC’s administration and marking of the examinations to be in keeping with the examination body’s requirements, SCS stated in a press release.

However, as was stated in their report, the school-based assessments were scrutinised or marked more thoroughly by the review team. This revealed inconsistencies in some teachers’ marks in various territories. Hence, the official release of the CSEC and CAPE 2020 results was delayed, which was also due to the impact of COVID-19, according to the release.

SCS congratulates all students on their success and hopes that parents/guardians will consider the school as a choice to further their children’s education.

SCS said it will be participating in the online Career and Study Choice event

www.studychoicecaribbean.com in an effort to inform students, parents and guardians about the options in Saba.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/scs-students-score-100-per-cent-passing-rate