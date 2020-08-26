SDA primary school holds first assembly of new school year | THE DAILY HERALD

Pupils, teachers, parents and guardians gathered at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) School Assembly. (SDA School photo)

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Lynch Plantation Primary School held its first assembly of the 2020-2021 school year at the SDA Church in Newton’s Pasture on Monday, August 24.

The SDA School opened one week later than the other primary schools in Statia due to construction work that was not yet completed last week.In attendance at Monday’s assembly were Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis and many parents and guardians in support of their children.

The event featured performances and speeches by educators and pupils.The theme for the new school year is “The Leader in Me”. Principal LaVerne David-Duggins said the pupils will be focusing on monthly themes such as “I am in charge”, “I am a responsible person” and “I am a good citizen”.The new subject agriculture has been added to the curriculum this year. This subject will be taught by Gene Herbert three times per week.

David-Duggins said two “important” events will take place this school year: a spelling-bee competition featuring contestants from Statia, St. Maarten, St. Croix, St. Thomas and Tortola is expected to take place in November and a literature night is scheduled for February 2021.

