Sea Grape Tree destruction sparks protest in Simpson Bay, roadblock | THE DAILY HERALD

The destruction of the tree has sparked outrage in the Simpson Bay community.

PHILIPSBURG–Public frustration over the destruction of a mature sea grape tree on Halley Drive in Simpson Bay escalated on Monday afternoon when residents blocked access to the Simpson Bay Bridge with a large truck, temporarily bringing traffic to a standstill. The protest ended after police ordered the vehicle to be removed.

The destruction of the tree has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns about over development, environmental degradation, and what residents describe as years of unchecked construction projects that continue to alter the character of Simpson Bay.

During a Facebook Live broadcast from the protest site, residents voiced anger and disappointment over the situation, framing the incident as part of a broader pattern of rapid urban development with insufficient community consultation. One resident stated, “Simpson Bay was not supposed to be Miami,” while another added, “Look at our roots. They’re digging us out of the system,” comments that quickly circulated among community members and intensified public debate about land use and planning decisions in the district.

Residents at the scene said the sea grape tree was more than just vegetation, describing it as a mature natural landmark that had long formed part of Simpson Bay’s coastal identity. They argued that such trees play an essential role in protecting shorelines, stabilising soil, providing shade, and supporting biodiversity in an increasingly built-up coastal environment. Several residents also said the tree served as a familiar gathering point for children and families in a neighbourhood that has seen a steady reduction in open and green spaces.

Community members further disputed explanations that the damage to the tree was accidental. They pointed to what they described as visible excavation around the root system and questioned why heavy equipment had been operating so close to the base of the tree. According to residents, assurances had been given in earlier discussions that the tree would not be disturbed. They now say those assurances were not honoured and are demanding clarity on how the situation was allowed to occur.

The protest comes amid longstanding tensions in Simpson Bay over large-scale coastal development and its impact on daily life. It also follows a community meeting held at the Allen Halley Community Center on June 29, 2024, where residents gathered to formulate a coordinated response to planned luxury developments, including the Dolce and Ocean projects.

At that time, residents expressed concern about high-rise construction, coastal access, zoning compliance, and what they described as a lack of transparency in how building permits are issued and communicated to the public.

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs, who visited Monday’s bridge blockade to speak with residents, also attended that 2024 community meeting shortly after his appointment to office. At the time, he engaged directly with residents and discussed concerns relating to development pressures in Simpson Bay, permitting procedures, and the need for improved communication between government and the community.

Residents now witness that several expectations raised during that meeting have not been fully realised during his tenure, particularly in relation to transparency and enforcement of planning rules.

At the 2024 meeting, residents described growing difficulties associated with increased construction activity, including reduced parking availability, restricted beach access due to fencing around development sites, and congestion along Simpson Bay Road. They also raised concerns about the cumulative impact of multiple developments on drainage systems, traffic flow, and public safety in an already densely developed coastal area.

During Monday’s protest, residents reiterated many of these same concerns, arguing that the pace of development has continued largely unchanged despite repeated objections. They said that while development is necessary, it must be balanced with environmental protection and community interests, adding that Simpson Bay is experiencing irreversible changes without sufficient safeguards.

Several residents also highlighted what they see as inconsistencies in the permitting process, arguing that large-scale projects appear to move through approvals more quickly than smaller applications submitted by local property owners. They questioned whether all developments are subject to the same level of scrutiny and whether environmental considerations are being adequately assessed before permits are issued.

Concerns were also raised about the long-term environmental impact of continued coastal construction. Residents pointed to increased flooding risks, drainage challenges, and the loss of mature vegetation that once helped buffer the area against storms and heavy rainfall. Others warned that removing natural barriers in a low-lying coastal zone could increase vulnerability during hurricane season, particularly in a district already heavily exposed to storm surges and coastal erosion.

The VROMI Minister has previously stated in public briefings that his approach to development is centred on balancing growth with sustainability. He has also acknowledged that improvements are needed in how building permit information is made accessible to the public, noting that the current system – largely reliant on publication in the “National Gazette” – does not always effectively reach or inform residents. He has indicated that reforms aimed at increasing transparency are under consideration.

Residents, however, say that while discussions about reform are ongoing, the physical impact of development continues to accelerate on the ground. They argue that community input is not being adequately reflected in final decisions and that opportunities to formally object to developments are often difficult to access, time-sensitive, or not widely understood.

Monday’s events mark a further escalation in tensions between residents and authorities over the future of Simpson Bay. What began as a local dispute over a single tree has now expanded into a broader protest movement centred on development policy, environmental protection, and governance transparency.

As traffic resumed following police intervention, residents indicated that Monday’s action may not be the last. Many at the scene emphasised that they are prepared to continue raising their concerns if they feel that the issues affecting their community remain unresolved.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sea-grape-tree-destruction-sparks-protest-in-simpson-bay-roadblock