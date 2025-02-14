Search of prison yields 73 weapons | THE DAILY HERALD

Two of the marines searching a prison cell at Point Blanche.

POINT BLANCHE–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, with support from the Marine Detachment of the Dutch Forces in the Caribbean, conducted a search operation at the Point Blanche prison on Wednesday, February 12. This operation aimed to maintain order within the facility and ensure the safety of both staff and inmates.

During the search, authorities confiscated 73 stabbing, piercing and striking weapons, along with 20 mobile phones. Additionally, a quantity of marijuana and some ecstasy were discovered and seized. The removal of these prohibited items is part of an ongoing effort to enhance security and prevent illicit activities within the prison.

Assisting civil authorities remains one of the core responsibilities of the Dutch Forces in the Caribbean. This collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the KPSM underscores a shared commitment to upholding security and stability within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

