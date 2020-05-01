Seaside Nature Park thanks frontline workers | THE DAILY HERALD

The staff, horses and farm animals of Seaside Nature Park extend their appreciation and gratitude to St. Maarten frontline workers.

“The horses and ourselves can’t wait return to normal, to open the activities on our island. And when that moment comes, as a small token of our appreciation, we are giving away free horseback riding tours for frontline workers and discounted packages for their children and partners,” said Seaside Nature Park on Thursday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seaside-nature-park-thanks-frontline-workers