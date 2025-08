The burning of King Momo at midnight Monday marked the end of this year's Saba Carnival, the 49th in the island’s history.

Next year’s 50th anniversary of the summer festival, running from July 27 to August 2, 2026, promises to be even bigger.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/season-of-revelry-comes-to-a-close